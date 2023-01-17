New Delhi: The Centre has dismissed the media reports claiming that the government’s two top watchdogs have admitted to ‘multiple side-effects’ of Covid-19 vaccines as ‘ill-informed’ and providing ‘erroneous’ information.

Several media outlets carried a report claiming ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) have admitted to ‘multiple side-effects’ of Covid-19 vaccines in response to an RTI query.

Responding to an RTI query filed by the Pune businessman Prafful Sarda, ICMR’S PIO Dr. Leyanna Susan George and CDSCO’s PIO Sushanta Sarkar, cited a plethora of ramifications arising out of all these vaccines comprising their FAQs.

Media reports claiming admission of ‘multiple side-effects of #COVID19 vaccines’ by @ICMRDELHI & CDSCO officials are ill-informed and erroneous ICMR and CDSCO have proactively shared globally available scientific evidence on the matterhttps://t.co/fOAJvpx5jY@MoHFW_INDIA — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 17, 2023

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its clarification said that the ICMR has only responded to questions no. 4 & 5 of RTI No. R/X/22/00075 related to advantages and disadvantages of COVID19 vaccines. ICMR has not commented on any of the documents, links of which have been shared as part of the RTI response, it added.

