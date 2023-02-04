New Delhi: After much dilly-dallying, the central government cleared the names of five judges for the Supreme Court on Saturday. The apex court had recommended the names of the five judges and waited nearly 2 months to get an approval on the given list.

The Centre’s nod has paved the way for the appointments of 5 judges whose appointments have been notified are :

1. Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court

2. Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court

3. Justice P. V. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

4. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna High Court

5. Justice Manoj Misra, Judge, Allahabad High Court

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court.

Notably, there was a prolonged tussle between the executive and judiciary over the appointments as the panel of judges known as the collegium has become a flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre.

