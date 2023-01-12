Centre Bans Six YouTube Channels for Running Coordinated Disinformation Network

New Delhi: Continuing its crackdown against misinformation, the PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday busted six YouTube channels for allegedly spreading false information through their channels.

The six YouTube channels which were exposed by the PIB are Samvaad TV, Nation TV, Sarokar Bharat, Nation 24, Swarnim Bharat and Samvaad Samachar. These YouTube channels were found to be working in a coordinated manner and spreading false information.

“The Fact Check Unit released six separate Twitter threads having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news spread by these channel,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a release.

According to the I&B release, these six YouTube channels had nearly 20 lakh subscribers and their videos have been watched over 51 crore times. These channels were putting out fake news content about the elections, proceedings in the Supreme Court and Parliament of India, functioning of the Government of India, etc.

“The channels are part of a fake news economy that thrives on monetisation of fake news,” it added.

A #YouTube channel ‘Nation Tv’ with over 550K subscribers & over 21 crore views has been found to be propagating #FakeNews about the President, Union Ministers & the Election Commission of India.

#PIBFactCheck found almost all of its content to be fake. Here’s a thread... pic.twitter.com/GjyJo9xHme — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

