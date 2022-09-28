Centre Bans PFI For 5 Years After Nationwide Raids

The government of India banned "The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates" for five years on September 28. The Union Home Ministry said some of the founding members of PFI are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations.

In the notification, the centre said the PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country. "...in exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associated or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an 'unlawful association'," the notification read.

"And Whereas, the Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of the firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associated or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 2 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," it said.

Before PFI, 39 organisations have been banned in the country. International Sikh Youth Federation (ISFY), United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Deendar Anjuman, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) -- People’s War (PW) are five groups that are also banned in India.

