Centre Asks States to Provide Work From Home for Breastfeeding Mothers

In the wake of Covid-19, the central government has directed the states and union territories to provide work from home opportunities to breastfeeding mothers.

The centre has made it clear that even after the end of maternity leave, the state government must provide work from home facility till the child turns one year. State governments should make working women aware of this opportunity.

On the other hand, because of Covid cases, the central government has extended the attendance of employees till the 15th of this month. Due to this, the central government offices operate with 50% staff capacity.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh stated that the disabled and pregnant women could work from home instead of going to offices. The recommendations were made by the Union Ministry of Labor and Employment because of the Covid threat to breastfeeding mothers and their children.