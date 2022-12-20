Centre Asks States for Genome Sequencing of Positive Case Samples Amid Covid Spike in China

New Delhi : In the wake of resurgence of COVID-19 in China, Japan, Korea, Brazil and USA, the Centre has issued a fresh advisory to all the state governments and Union Territories. Issuing a notification on Tuesday, the Union Health Secretary advised the State and UT governments to ‘gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track (Covid) variants’.

“In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it's essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network,” the Centre’s notification stated.

“All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs,” the Union Health Secretary said in the notification.

Notably, China has reported a massive spurt in the Covid cases after it eased its containment policy. The Asian country is witnessing a spike in infections due to the new variants of the Omicron strain.

⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start—🧵pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

According to an epidemiologist, the Coronavirus may likely affect 60 percent of China and 10 percent of Earth's population over the next 90 days. The videos shared on social media claims that hospitals in China are struggling to treat an increasing number of infections. However, the news has not been confirmed by the Chinese officials.

