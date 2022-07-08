Centre Asks Edible Oil Companies To Slash Prices By ₹ 15 Per Litre

The Department of Food and Public Distribution has directed leading edible oil associations to ensure a reduction in the maximum retail price (MRP) of edible oils by ₹ 15 (per litre) with immediate effect, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Friday.

The government has also advised that the price to distributors by the manufacturers and refiners also needs to be reduced immediately so that the price drop is not diluted in any way.

It was also impressed upon that whenever a reduction in price to distributors is made by the manufacturers/refiners, the benefit should be passed on to the consumers by the industry and the Department may be kept informed on a regular basis. Some companies which have not reduced their prices and their MRP is higher than other brands have also been advised to reduce their prices.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution gave the directions during a meeting held with edible oil associations.

