Centre Approves 60 Days Special Maternity Leave For Mothers of Stillbirth Babies

The Union government has decided to grant a 60-day special maternity leave for female central government employees in case of stillbirth or shortly after birth. The decision was taken keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth and its impact on the mother's life, it said.

"The matter has been considered in consultation with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which has a far-reaching impact on the mother's life, it has now been decided to grant a special maternity leave of 60 days to a female central government servant in case of death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth…," it said in the order.

In case the maternity leave was not availed by a woman central government employee, 60 days of special maternity leave may be granted from the date of expiry of the child soon after birth/ stillbirth, it said.

The condition for death of a child soon after birth may be defined as up to 28 days after birth, said the order issued to all central government ministries/departments.

A baby born with no signs of life at or after 28 weeks of gestation may be defined as stillbirth, the DoPT said.

