Centre To Allow 4 Day Work Week, Shift Hours Will Increase

The Ministry of Labour and Employment are planning for a new labor code. These codes will have the company make decisions for a possible four day work week. But the hours will remain the same. So a worker will have to stay for a longer shift to complete 48 hours of service.

Labour and Employment Secretary Apurva Chandra spoke about the suggestion given by the Trade Union. She said that the government is planning to approve the 12 hour daily shift with three days as Weekly off. If a person is working for 4 days a week then the working hours will be 12. But if it is six days, then the daily hours will be reduced to 8.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment are planning for four new labor codes and are in the final process. For the 4 days-working week, the companies will be allowed to make a decision.

“Companies will have to provide three days of paid leaves and 12 hours of work per day to their employees with the approval of the workers. We are not forcing employees or employers. It just gives them flexibility. It’s an enabling provision in sync with the shifting work culture. We have tried to give flexibility in working days,” said Secretary Apurva Chandra.

"See, there will be a maximum of 48 hours of work in a week. If someone works for 8 hours a day, then there will be 6 working days per week. If a company opts for 12-hour working per day for its employees, it means four-day working and three holidays,” added Chandra.

"If daily working hours are increased, you will have to give the workers similar holidays also. There will be 5 or 4 working days if duty hours are increased. It will now be mutually agreed to by the employees and employers as to what is appropriate for them. No one will be able to work for 12 hours a day.”

With all these changes, it doesn’t mean that the employees will have to adhere to it. It will be in the interest of the labourers and no decision will be taken that will end in exploitation of the employees.