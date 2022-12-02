NEW DELHI: Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster, and gun culture. Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in an advisory that the broadcast of such songs or content is in violation of the AIR Programme Code. It said Grant of Permission Agreement, GOPA provides that the permit holder shall follow the same Programme and Advertisement codes as followed by All India Radio.

The Advisory stated that any violation shall entail penal action in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA. It said such content affects children of impressionable age and gives rise to a culture of gangsters.

It pointed out that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken judicial note that such content affected children of impressionable age and gave rise to gun culture. It said such content was in violation of the AIR Programme Code and the Centre had the right to impose sanctions for suspension of permission and prohibition of broadcast.

.@MIB_India issues advisory/guidelines to some FM Radio Channels regarding playing songs/broadcast content that glorifies Alcohol/Drugs/Weaponry/Gangster/Gun culture etc. pic.twitter.com/4d8yppnG5c — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 1, 2022

