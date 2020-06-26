NEW DELHI: As COVID-19 cases surge in several states, a central team will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal will lead the team. He has been conducting daily press briefings of the government on COVID-19 management in the country.

According to officials, the team will also review measures like testing, implementation of containment strategies, hospital and quarantine facilities, treatment protocols, among others undertaken by the state authorities for containment of COVID-19 and reduction of fatalities.

Telangana has reported 230 deaths and 10,884 cases, according to health ministry data. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 6,931 deaths and 1,47,741 cases. Gujarat has recorded 1,753 fatalities and 29,520 instances of the viral infection, according to the union health ministry's update on Friday, June 26.

Meanwhile, the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases went past 17,000 on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities.

Updated at 8 am, the data showed the daily COVID-19 cases increased by the highest-ever 17,296 cases.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the seventh day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,99,866 infections from June 1 till 26.

The number of active cases stands at 1,89, 463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figure at 8 am.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 77,76,228 samples have been tested up to June 25 with 2,15,446 samples being tested on Thursday.