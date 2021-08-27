Central Silk Board To Recruit Scientist-B Candidates Through NTA, GATE Scores

The Ministry of Textiles' Central Silk Board has issued a call for applications for Scientist B positions in the post-cocoon segment. In the textile engineering and fibre science subjects, a total of 15 jobs will be filled.

On the basis of the AICE-JRF/SRF (PhD)-ICAR-NTA and IIT GATE examinations held in 2022, candidates will be shortlisted for interviews. On the board's official website, csb.gov.in, you may download application forms.

"The DoPT has issued guidelines to utilize the results of scores based on exams conducted by public agencies, and the ministry of textiles has issued similar guidelines to CSB," the selection procedure has been so described by the board.

This position is open to candidates with a BE or B.Tech in textile technology who are under 35 years old as of December 31.

The Board has advised candidates that a detailed advertisement will be posted on the Central Silk Board's official website by January 2022.