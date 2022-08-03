Central Govt Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021

The Centre on Wednesday withdrew The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 after a joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes in it.

The Bill, which was introduced on December 11, 2019, sought to provide for protection of the personal data of individuals and establish a Data Protection Authority.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw moved a motion in the Lok Sabha to withdraw the Bill.

The motion to withdraw the Bill was passed through voice-vote.

The Bill had been sent to the panel in 2019 after it faced vehement protests from the Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress among others. They said the law gave sweeping powers to the government to access personal data of individuals, violating the fundamental rights of citizens.

"Considering the report of the JCP, a comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon. Hence, in the circumstances, it is proposed to withdraw The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 and present a new bill that fits into the comprehensive legal framework," the Union Minister said.

