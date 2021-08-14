Central Government's New Scheme Provides 2K Financial Assistance To Students: Details Inside

New Scheme for Students: The central government has launched a new initiative to encourage everyone to seek higher education. They will provide financial aid of Rs. 2000.

The central government has unveiled yet another fresh strategy. This programme was created by the centre to encourage people who had dropped out of school to return to school.

Individuals of 16–19 years of age who desire to study Tenth and Inter in distance are eligible for an Rs. 2,000 incentive under the Comprehensive Punishment Campaign (SSA).

The centre will begin implementing the scheme this year. The money will be used to pay for admission fees, exam fees, and textbooks for students.

On the other hand, the authorities feel that if the money is handed to the students, they would be able to use it for other purposes without gaining admission.

The authorities have yet to decide whether the funds should be distributed to the universal academy or to DEOs.

This academic year, universal academy admissions will begin in a few days.

However, if the parameters of the Center's scheme are clarified, many more candidates will be interested in applying.