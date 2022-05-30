CCTV Footage Shows Shocking Visuals Minutes Before Sidhu Moose Wala Murder

Canada based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. "I, along with Sachin Bishnoi Dhattaranwali, Lawrence Bishnoi group, take responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. His name came up in connection with the murder of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar and despite this, the police did nothing," the Facebook post written in Punjabi and attributed to him, says.

Based on a complaint by Moose Wala's father, an FIR has been registered under sections: 302, 307, 341, 148, 149, 427, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

A CCTV footage just a few minutes before Sidhu was murdered is going viral on all social media platforms. In the CCTV video, the Sidhu's SUV was chased by two cars. The sound of bullets being fired one after another can also be heard in the CCTV video. The clip shows two trailing white cars - an SUV and a Sedan -driving in a rush, making a sharp turn at the cut. According to the police, thirty rounds of bullets were fired and the cops have recovered around 30 empty rounds of 9 mm and .315 bore from the spot.