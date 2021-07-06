CBSE Students' Respond to 2 Board Exams With Memes: Check Funny Reactions

CBSE Board Exams 2022: As we already told you, there will be two CBSE board exams for the academic year 2021-22 - term-I and Term-II exams, respectively. Each test will be based on 50% of the curriculum studied during the term.

The Covid-19 outbreak has altered our lives in many ways, including how we go to work and take examinations. As a result of the fatal virus's spread, all schools, colleges, and yearly examinations have been cancelled, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made certain adjustments to secure students' future. There will be two board exams for the academic cohort 2021-22, one for the term I and another for term II. Each test will be based on 50% of the syllabus that students scored in the term.

Exams will last 90 minutes at the end of the semester. The question paper will be set by CBSE and sent to the schools along with the marking scheme. Exams will be held under the supervision of CBSE-appointed external centre superintendents and observers. The overall final scores of students will be calculated using their marks from both terms I and II. The term I will take place in November-December, while term II will take place in March-April.

The word on "double boards" quickly spread like wildfire on the microblogging site Twitter, and students were unable to maintain their composure.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted to the Supreme Court an evaluation criterion that will be used to grade Class 12 students earlier in June. Students' performance over the previous three years or from Class 10 will be considered for awarding marks, and the results will be available on July 31.

