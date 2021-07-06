CBSE Students Have to Write Board Exams Twice a Year: Check Details

CBSE Examinations: It appears that CBSE has chosen to conduct the board exams in two batches this year after it was unable to do so in the previous academic year because of Corona.

During the corona pandemic, it became difficult to conduct exams. Exams were cancelled by the CBSE and state boards as a result of Covid. Plans are being drawn up to award grades and release results based on the students' internal exam marks and project work.

The CBSE Class XII examination results will be announced soon, according to the board. Meanwhile, for the 2021-22 academic year, the CBSE has proposed a new guideline for board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The fact that this academic year is divided into two halves has been revealed.

The board will hold exams twice, each covering 50% of the syllabus. The first batch of board examinations will be held in November-December this year, while the second batch will be held in March-April next year, according to the CBSE.

The curriculum for the 10th and 12th grades will be released term-by-term by the end of this month, according to reports.

According to the students' internal evaluation, they were attempting to improve the project work's reliability. Because the board examinations could not be held for the same reason as the previous academic year, CBSE appears to have opted to conduct them in two batches this year.