NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 12 Board exams, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced on Monday, July 13.

Students can check their result from the CBSE board official result portal: cbseresults.nic.in.

"Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority. (sic)," the HRD minister tweeted.

The board has followed its revised assessment scheme to prepare CBSE results this year after examinations for few papers were cancelled due to the prevailing condition of COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised assessment of the scheme took account of marks scored by a student in other subjects which were held earlier and award average marks in the cancelled papers.

CBSE will conduct improvement examinations for the cancelled papers when the situation of CoVID-19 comes to normal. Students who write the improvement examination and the result will be revised and the marks awarded in a subject in the improvement exam will be treated as final