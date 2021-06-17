CBSE ICSE ISC Results 2021 Class 12 Evaluation Pattern, Grading Criteria Announced

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board on Thursday submitted the scheme to compute marks for class 12 students based on their performance in classes 10, 11 and 12 to the Supreme Court in Thursday. The bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard the case today.

According to an affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court the CBSE proposes calculation of marks based on performance in classes 10, 11, 12 the assessment of theory portion of the marks will be done based on 40 percent weightage to class 12 marks,

30 percent for class 11 and

30 percent for class 10.

The class 12 component will be based on the marks secured in Unit Test/Mid-Term/Pre-Board Exam.

The marks or practical/ internal assessment of class 12 will be for a total of 100 marks and the students will be evaluated on the basis of the marks submitted by the schools .

Computation of class 11 theory marks shall be on the basis of year end final theory exam in respective subjects.

Computation of class 10 Marks

Computation of class 10 theory marks shall be based on average theory marks obtained by the student in best three performing subjects out of main 5 subjects. This average will be uniformly awarded to all the class 12 subjects based on theory weightage.

Further, students who are not satisfied with the assessment, done based on the policy will be given an opportunity to appear in examinations to be conducted by the board when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations. As per this policy, marks scored in later examination will be considered as final.

The counsel for CBSE also told the top court that results will be declared by July 31.

Breaking:#CBSE Class XII result to be assessed based on performance in Class X (30%weightage), Class XI (30% weightage) And Class XII (40%): CBSE Tells Supreme Court@anubha1812 @AdvMamtaSharma @vikassinghSrAdv pic.twitter.com/3UoK3MGfhv — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) June 17, 2021

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has informed the Supreme Court that it will endeavor to declare and publish the results of Class XII (ISC)students based on the objective criteria formulated by it for assessment by July 20th.

The Board said that assessment of students would be done based on their marks percentage in class X examinations, performance in school examinations in subjects in Class XI and XII measured through their best marks obtained in these years, along with project and practical work in the subjects and best performance of School in the last six years.

The Supreme Court in principle agreed to this format of evaluation of both the boards.