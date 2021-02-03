CBSE Exams: COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, All You Need To Know

CBSE 2021 board exams time table is out and it will begin in May. For Class 12, the date has been set as May 4 and for Class 10, it will begin on May 6. It was announced earlier that the exams will be conducted in shifts. According to the guideline issued, it was announced that the exams for Class 12 will be conducted in two shifts as for Class 10; it will be in a single shift.

The Class 12 exams will begin on May 4 and will be in two sessions. One will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the second one from, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. For Class 10, it will be one single shift. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released date sheets for the 2021 board exams.

This time along with the regular exam guidelines, the students were also provided with necessary COVID-19 guidelines. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ released the guidelines and Date-sheet of CBSE board exams.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams

The CBSE board exams for Class 12 will begin on May 4 and will end on June 11.

The first exam will be English Elective / Core paper and the final paper will be of Entrepreneurship/ Biotechnology / Library and Information Science / Beauty and Wellness / Agriculture.

The exams will be held in two shifts. This will ensure social distancing. The first shift will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and the second one from, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

In the second shift those exams will be conducted that are not held, abroad. This second shift will only be for four days, (May 6, 15, 21, and 27).

The exams will be in 111 subjects in class-XII. Sufficient holidays are provided in between main exams.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams

The exams for CBSE class 10 will begin on May 4 and end on June 11. On May 4, the exams will be for languages.

On May 6, the exam for main subjects will begin with English paper followed by Hindi on May 10, Urdu on May 11, and Science on May 15 and so on.

The final paper will be on June 7 with the Computer Applications paper.

The Class 10 will have a single shift with 3 hours for main exams. But the exam centres are divided in such a way that would avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.

The exams will be held in a total of 75 subjects. Sufficient holidays are provided in between main exams.

Additional Information for Teachers and Students

The government has decided to reduce the syllabus. This will help the students in preparing well and also reduce their stress.

This year, the syllabus has been reduced to 30 per cent, and even the paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions to make it easier.

Between every exam, there are enough preparation holidays provided, so that the students can prepare well.

A school staff that did invigilation during the morning shift will not appear for the evening shift. This is to reduce their burden and also in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hand Sanitizers and masks are necessary. All teachers and students will adhere to COVID-19 rules and protocols.

The date sheet has been prepared in such a way that all the exams are divided well and will have less number of students at a given centre.

The answer sheets will be distributed between 10 am to 10:15 am. The question papers will be distributed 15 minutes before the exams so that the students can go through it.

A total of 30 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE Board exam in 2021.

(This is the website to download the date-sheet)

https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite/index.html