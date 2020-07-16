NEW DELHI: As the CBSE results were out, success stories also followed. In one of such stories that will amuse readers, a twin sisters scored perfectly identical marks in their CBSE Class 12 examinations.

Noida-based twins, Mansi and Manya, not only look identical but also scored perfectly identical marks.

The sister duo scored 95.8 per cent marks in class 12. Both of them plan to pursue engineering and are waiting to appear for the JEE-Mains, which has been postponed to September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a daily reported.

Having identical looks and habits, the sisters say they were sure of a good performance but not of identical scores.

"Everybody remembers us for the identical looks and it is only our names that differentiate us. We were confident about scoring good, but were not hoping to score identical marks," an elated Mansi was quoted saying by a news agency.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 results were announced on Monday, July 13. The Board has decided against announcing a merit list this year in view of the exceptional circumstances amid COVID-19 pandemic, several schools announced their respective toppers.

Girls outshone boys by nearly 6 percentage points in the CBSE class 12 examination results declared based on an alternative assessment system adapted after some tests had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 11.92 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.