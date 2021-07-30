CBSE Class 12 Results At 2PM Today: Where to Check

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of the Class 12 Board Exam 2021 on Friday (July 30) at 2 p.m. in New Delhi. The board has already informed the Supreme Court that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results will be released by July 31.

Students may check their results at the link, the CBSE's official website. Alternate sites, such as DigiLocker, IVRS, SMS, and the UMANG app, also provide the results.

How to check CBSE board results for classes 10 and 12:

- Go to the link to access the board's website.

- On the homepage, click the link to the results.

- Use your roll number, registration number, or other needed information to log in.

- The result will be displayed on the next page.

- Save the file on your computer and print it out for future reference.

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Central government cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year.

CBSE has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to grade the performance of students. For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted a 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.

To formulate the results, marks were calculated based on three performing subjects from Class 10 (30 per cent), Class 11 (30 per cent) and Class 12 (40 per cent).

The marks for Class 12 were derived from their unit tests, mid-term exams, and pre-board exams. While preparing final results, the marks achieved by Class 12 students in practical and internal assessments on an actual basis, as submitted by schools on the CBSE Portal, were also taken into account.

The CBSE recently extended the deadline for schools to submit Class 12 students' grades till July 25 in order to produce the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results in a timely manner. For the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result, the CBSE had told affiliated schools that the Class 10 results would be released after the schools' marks were finalised.

Last year, 88.78 per cent of the students in Class 12 passed. The result was announced in July 2020.

