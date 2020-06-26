HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all the pending class 10 and 12 examinations, scheduled to be held from July 1st to 15th due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The centre has made it crystal clear that the CBSE class 10 examinations will not be conducted. The students will be assessed based on their performance in their previous exams.

If Class 12 students who are not satisfied with the results can appear for the exam whenever the board decides to conduct. There is no clarity when the exams are going to be held. It is said that whenever the environment gets conducive the dates of exams will be announced. The board will issue an official notification giving all the details related to the exam results on June 26th. According to the sources, the results for class 12 can be expected by July 15th so that students can seek admission to higher institutions.

The pending exams for Class 12 in CBSE-affiliated schools included 12 subjects, Business Studies, Geography, Hindi (Core), Hindi (Elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (Old), Computer Science (New), Information Practice (Old), Information Practice (New), Information Technology and Bio-Technology.

According to the reports, the HRD Ministry will soon conduct meetings with Delhi University, which admits students based on their Board performance, to ensure that CBSE’s alternate scheme doesn't put students in problems. A senior official said that "No student will suffer because of these changes. Delhi University may be asked to extend the last date of application(July 4th)."

ICSE also said that it will also follow the same as that of CBSE. They will also assess the students based on their previous examinations and later they will decide whether to hold the exams or not. The notification will be issued on June 26th. There is no clarity on when the entrance exams like NEET, Jee Mains, etc., are going to be conducted.

A draft notification has been filed by the CBSE on its decision before the apex court. However, the Bench comprising of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and Sanjiv Khanna asked CBSE to modify with clear instructions on whether the final decision on scheduling the optional Board exam at a later date will rest with the Central or the State Boards. Hearing the matter, the Bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Board needs to clarify about when the new academic year is going to start. The court said that it will have to start in September if the optional exams are conducted in August.