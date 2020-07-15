NEW DELHI: Results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 were declared today, on July 25. The pass percentage of Class 10 results have slightly improved than last year standing at 91.46 per cent from 91.10 per cent in 2019.

A total of 18,85,885 students were registered for Class 10 examinations. A total of 18,73,015 students have appeared for the exam while 17, 13,121 have passed the exam.

The results are available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in , www.results.nic.in . The unofficial results were it will be available are examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shiksha.

You can also get your results through SMS. Type ‘CBSE10 (space) (roll number) (space) (admit card ID)’ and send it to 7738299899.

School-wise results will be sent to all CBSE schools.

In a brilliant move, CBSE has decided that no student will fail this year and decided to do away with the term ‘Failed’ from marksheets and replace it with ‘Essential Repeat’ for the CBSE results 2020.

The CBSE had suggested that 'compartmental' can be replaced with 'special' exam, 'second' exam, or 'supplementary' exam, while 'failed' can be replaced with 'unqualified' or 'not qualified'.

CBSE Class 10 students will not have an optional exam option unlike that of Class 12 students this year.

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' on Twitter shared the update and wished luck to the students. "My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said.

Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at https://t.co/U3MU3QfULs. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 15, 2020

CBSE had announced the results for class 12 on July 13. However, there was no prior intimation about the result declaration.

Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination recording an increase of over 5 per cent in pass percentage against last year. Over 1.57 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, while over 38,000 have scored more than 95 per cent marks.

A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 examination.

Where all you can check CBSE results

1. Official websites -- cbse.nic.in, www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Unofficial websites -- examresults.net, indiaresults.com, schools9.com, results.shiksha

3. Digilocker app: Download here

4. Umang app: Download here

5. IVRS: For Delhi students, the result can be checked by dialling 24300699. Students living outside Delhi are required to put the code 011 before dialling the number.

6. SMS: Type ‘CBSE10 (space) (roll number) (space) (admit card ID)’ and send it to 7738299899.

7. Individual email to students

8. Individual SMS to students

9. School-wise results sent to CBSE schools

So, if the official websites are down, there are multiple other ways to check the results.