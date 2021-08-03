CBSE Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today

CBSE Class 10th Result: Class X results from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be published today at noon. After claims that the results were already being disclosed, the CBISE board has formally addressed the situation.

The tenth-grade results will be announced at 12 p.m. on Tuesday. CBSE students may access these results on the official website. The results are also available on this link and this link for students to check. Students will have access to the mark sheets and certificates for the results.

According to the assessment, students are given marks based on their performance in internal evaluations, half-year or intermediate tests, and pre-board examinations. The results were set to be released on July 20.

However, owing to the corona pandemic, it has been revealed that CBSE has cancelled Class 10,12 examinations this year as well. Last Monday, the Class 12 results revealed that a record 99.37 per cent of students had passed.