NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15.

CBSE Board Results 2020 will be available on official website cbseresults.nic.in

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' on Twitter shared the update and wished luck to the students.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said.

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE had announced the results for class 12 on Monday, July 13. However, there was no prior intimation about the result declaration.

Girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination recording an increase of over 5 per cent in pass percentage against last year. The board decided against coming up with any merit list amid the exceptional circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scores above 95 per cent doubled in the COVID-hit CBSE Class 12 exams this year.

Over 1.57 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent, while over 38,000 have scored more than 95 per cent marks.

The overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. While 83.40 per cent of students had cleared the exams last year, 88.78 per cent of students have cleared the exam this year.

A total of 11.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 examination.