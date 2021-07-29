CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021 | Check Date, Time

CBSE 10th and 12th Class Results 2021 LIVE: CBSE 10th and 12th Class Results 2021 will be available on the official website. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2021 is expected to be released shortly. The CBSE Board has guaranteed that Class 10, 12 results will be released by July 31, despite the fact that the day and hour have yet to be announced. For the most up-to-date information on CBSE board exam results 2021, students can check on this weblink or on this weblink.

While students wait for the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class 10th and 12th board exam results in 2021, the board tweeted a meme on Wednesday stating "results are coming soon."

On Twitter, the CBSE HQ page tweeted a meme referencing the new season of "The Family Man 2." They encouraged kids and parents to remain calm and positive through Twitter, according to the tweet "Don't be a Guy Minimum Parent. #CBSEResults #CBSE cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank #StayCalm #StayHopeful." They also tagged the 'The Family Man 2' crew as a reference.

The meme shows Manoj Bajpai aka Srikant Tiwari from The Family Man 2 asking Uday Mahesh (Chellam Sir) "when will CBSE results be declared?" and expressing concern for Atharv, the kid. In turn, Chellam Sir advises Tiwari not to be a "minimum parent" and to be enthusiastic about the findings, which will be out shortly.

