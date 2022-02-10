CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Second Terms Exams Will be Offline

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced on Wednesday that the second term Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held offline. Furthermore, in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, CBSE announced last year that Board Examinations will be held in two terms in the 2021-2022 school year.

In view of the pandemic situation, the Board decided to hold the tests in an offline mode after speaking to the stakeholders. The theory tests will begin on April 26, 2022, stated the Board. The CBSE website now provides samples of the format of question papers in the upcoming exams. The date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 will be released soon on the Board's website.