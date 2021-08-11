CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams Date Sheet Released

CBSE 2021: The date sheets for Class 10 and 12 compartment examinations were published by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. CBSE compartment examinations for Class 10 will begin on August 25 and finish on September 8, while compartment exams for Class 12 will begin on August 25 and end on September 15.

Candidates may access the date sheet from the link, the CBSE's official website.

Exams for CBSE Class 10 will begin on August 25 and finish on September 8, while exams for CBSE Class 12 will begin on August 25 and end on September 15.

Regular applicants in Class 10 and Class 12 for the academic year 2020-21 will be able to take the exam:

Not Satisfied with Assessment: Candidates who have passed but are not satisfied with their marks.

Compartment: Students are placed in the compartment category as they could not pass one or two subjects.

Non-Computable Cases: Candidates whose results could not be prepared based on the tabulation policy in 2021, ie regular candidates in the improvement category.

6th Subject Cases: Candidates who appeared in 6 subjects in 2021 and declared as passed but could not clear one subject from the main 5 subjects.

Regular students in classes 10th and 12th in the session 2021 can only submit their applications through their schools. Direct application to the board is not possible. From August 11 to August 15, schools can submit LOCs for regular candidates in classes 10 and 12 for Compartment/Improvement.

The test will be held in 19 subjects for class 12th and 10 subjects for class 10th.