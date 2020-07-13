NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results were out on Monday, July 13 and girls outshone boys in the class 12 examination. The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Girls outperformed boys by 5.96 per cent whereas the overall pass percentage increased by 5.38 per cent as against last year. While the pass percentage of the boys remained at 86.19%, 92.15% girls came out with flying colours in the exam.

The overall pass percentage of the students reached at 88.78 this year.

“Girls have done better than the boys by recording higher pass percentage,” the CBSE said.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.67 whereas the lowest pass percentage was recorded at 74.57 in the Patna region.

The results could be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in.

Nearly 12 lakh students appeared for the class XII examination held by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in February-March. Of them, over 10.59 lakh students passed the exam.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects. However, the results of 400 students could not be computed as per the scheme and will be announced later, a senior board official said.