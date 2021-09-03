CBSE 2021-22: Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Sample Questions, Marking Scheme Released

CBSE sample paper 2021-22: On Thursday, September 3, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released sample papers and a marking scheme for the Term 1 Exam 2021-22. Students interested in taking the test may learn more at the board's official website.

In November and December, the Term 1 test will be held.

Multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be included in the Term I test. The exam will take 90 minutes to complete. The term II test will consist of short and lengthy answer type questions and will last two hours, depending on the Covid-19 scenario.

How To Download A Copy Of A Sample Question Papers

Visit the link, which is the official website.

Click on "Sample Question Papers of Classes X and XII for Term 1 Exams 2021-22" on the webpage.

Click on "Sample Papers Class X: For Class 10 Sample Question Papers and "Sample Papers Class XII: For Class 12 sample question Papers.

Examine the sample questions and marking methodology for each topic.

Download and print this page for future use.

Here's a Class 10th sample question paper and marking scheme.

Here's a Class 12th sample question paper and marking scheme.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.