CBI Summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Scam

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday at 11 am, for questioning in connection with alleged corruption implementation of the excise policy for the national capital.

Manish Sisodia tweeted the news on his Twitter handle and said: "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, but nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला. अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

It is known that the CBI is many people, across the country connected with the Delhi Liquor scam. The agency has also arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in regard to this case.

