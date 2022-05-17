CBI Raids P Chidambaram's Properties in Delhi and Chennai

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted simultaneous raids at Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's offices and residential properties on Tuesday morning. The CBI raid is underway across multiple locations, including Chennai and Delhi.

It is worth mentioning here that Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was involved in INX Media case during which time there had been raids too.However, the current CBI raid pertains to a fresh case, as per TV reports. The case is reportedly linked to companies connected to Karti Chidambaram. It is also being said that Chidambaram's foreign remittances between the year 2010-2014 is also under the radar of the CBI.