New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Lok Sabha member Karti Chidambaram for allegedly facilitating visas of 263 Chinese nationals beyond the ceiling when his father was the Union Home Minister, the officials said on Tuesday.

This case is linked with the ongoing probe in the INX media case. The security agency alleged that Karti has allegedly received a Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate the visa of Chinese nationals beyond the ceiling during the UPA regime at the Centre.

The central agency has also booked four other accused including private individuals based in Chennai, Mumbai, private companies in Mumbai, Mansa (Punjab) and unidentified public servants and private persons.

“It has been alleged that the private company based in Mansa was in the process of establishing a 1980 MW thermal power plant at Mansa (Punjab) and establishing of the plant was outsourced to a Chinese company. It has been further alleged that the project was running behind its schedule. In order to avoid penal actions for the delay, the said private company of Mansa was trying to bring more and more Chinese persons/professionals for their site at District Mansa (Punjab) and needed Project Visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the CBI said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the CBI teams conducted coordinated search operations at 10 locations in different cities across the country including the residences of Chidambaram in Chennai and Delhi after filing an FIR. The raids were conducted in Chennai, Mumbai, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Odisha), Mansa (Punjab) and Delhi.

After hearing about the CBI raids on his residences and elsewhere, Karti Chidambaram tweeted this, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.”