New Delhi: Days after lodging a case against officials of the National Medical Council and 14 state medical councils for helping 73 unqualified foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Thursday conducted searches at 91 locations across the country.

The central agency is investigating the case of foreign medical graduates who were permitted to practise medicine in India without qualifying the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), officials told PTI.

Any candidate who earned his or her medical degree in a foreign country must qualify FMGE or Screening Test conducted by the National Board of Examination. If he or she clears the screening test, the candidate will get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practise medicine in India.

According to reports, the National Board of Examination informed the Ministry of Health that 73 medical graduates who did their MBBS from countries like Russia, Ukraine, China and Nigeria during 2011-22 have got registration from various state councils without clearing its Screening Test.

Also Read: IPS Officer Anjani Kumar Appointed Telangana In-charge DGP

(With PTI inputs)