New Delhi : Launching a major crackdown against circulation and sharing of child sexual abuse material online, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids at 56 locations across the country.

As part of Operation ‘Meghachakra’ targeted at cloud storage facilities used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visuals of illicit sexual activities with minors, the Central probe agency raided 56 locations in 19 states and a Union territory in connection with two cases of circulation of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online, officials said.

Acting on tip-offs from Interpol Singapore and inputs from last year’s Operation Carbon, the CBI launched biggest crackdown against the peddlers of CSAM, also referred to as ‘child pornography’.

CBI had carried out ‘Operation Carbon’ in November 2021. During this operation, searches were conducted at 76 locations across the country and several accused were arrested.

CBI is also the nodal agency for the Interpol, which has an International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) image and video database, which allows investigators from member countries to share data on cases of child sexual abuse.

Also Read: Ibrahimpatnam: Criminal Case Against Surgeon For Botched Up Family Planning Operation

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to submit a detailed report on the mechanism in place to monitor the child pornography case.

