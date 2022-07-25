New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people for allegedly duping people with false promises of arranging a Rajya Sabha seat besides central government posts, as high as that of a state Governor. One of the accused managed to flee the scene after allegedly assaulting some officials.

The accused tried to extort Rs 100 crore while assuring people of high positions in the Upper House, quoting CBI sources news agency ANI reported. They allegedly attempted to “sell” a Rajya Sabha seat for Rs 100 crore.

The accused fraudsters have been identified as Kamalakar Premkumar Bandgar from Latur in Maharashtra; Mahendra Pal Arora and Mohammed Aijaz Khan, residents of Delhi; Abhishek Boora from neighbouring Ghaziabad; and Ravindra Vithal Naik, who is currently living in Karnataka’s Belgaum.

According to reports, the central probe agency had received information that Bandgar allegedly impersonated a CBI officer and devised a plan with other accused to deceive people by promising seats in Rajya Sabha and other posts.

“Karmalakar Premkumar Bandgar, Mahendra Pal Arora, Md. Alaz Khan and Ravindra Vithal Naik often drop names of the senior bureaucrats and political functionaries for impressing upon the client approaching them for some work either directly or through a middleman like Abhishek Boora,” the CBI FIR stated.

“Abhishek Boora conspired with Karmalakar Premkumar Bandgar to use his connections and reach high-level government officials, who could play a pivotal role in such appointments,” the report added.