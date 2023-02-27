CBI Arrests Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with a liquor policy case on Sunday. The arrest came after questioning him for nearly eight hours.

“Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not cooperate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested,” said a statement issued by CBI spokesperson RC Joshi.

Joshi said Sisodia was summoned to answer questions “evaded by him during his examination on October 17 and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during investigation of the case”.

