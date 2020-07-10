The Central Bureau of Investigation announced a notification for the recruitment of 'Consultant' on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the CBI's authorised portal before 15th July, 2020. The retired officers of the Central or State Police Forces of the rank of Inspector or above are eligible for the post. The candidates will be hired the whole time and will have no right to undertake part-time private employment during the period of hiring.

Name of the post: Consultant

Educational Qualification: Graduation

Experience: The applicant should have an experience of 10 years in the investigation and prosecution of criminal cases in the court of law.

Place of appointment: Karnataka, Hyderabad.

Monthly Salary: Rs. 40,000

Last date of application: July 15, 2020

How to apply: The application forms can be downloaded from CBI websites and the candidates have to fill the application form. The completed application along with the required documents may be sent by Regd/Speed post to “Head of Zone, Central Bureau of Investigation, Hyderabad Zone, 3rd Floor, Kendriya Sadan, Sultan Bazaar, Koti, Hyderabad-500095.” Incomplete applications and applications received after the last date will be rejected.