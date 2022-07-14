Caught on CCTV: Over a Dozen Amarnath Yatris Injured in Road Mishap in J&K

Kulgam, J&K: Over a dozen Amarnath yatris injured on Thursday after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Badergund area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said here. PTI reported that eight pilgrims were injured and two of them shifted to the district hospital in Anantnag.

The bus carrying Amarnath yatris was hit by a tipper at a crossing in Qazigund and the incident was caught on CCTV camera. In the video footage one can see the speeding bus colliding into the stationary dump truck while taking a turn at the crossing. The driver lost control over the vehicle near Nussu Badergund in Qazigund and hit a tipper dumper moving in the same direction, the officials said.

CCTV footage of a yatri bus accident in Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. pic.twitter.com/nFeJwF4V6b — Shah Gowhar (@Shah_Gowhar_) July 14, 2022

The mishap took place at Badergund crossing on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The officials said the bus was going to the Baltal base camp with around 40 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, officials have informed that the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on the Pahalgam as well as Baltal routes on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the Kashmir Valley.

