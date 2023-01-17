Caught on Cam: Old Man Dragged Behind Scooter in Bengaluru, Accused Held

Bengaluru: In a shocking road rage incident, a 71-year-old man was dragged behind a two-wheeler on a busy road in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident took place at Magadi road in Bengaluru.

The young biker was arrested by the Govindarajanagar police station as the video of road rage incident went viral and a case has been registered against him.

“He should not have done this. Such reckless riding is not good. I just want that he does not repeat this with anyone else,” Muttappa said.

According to reports, the 25-year-old biker named Sahil, a resident of Nayandahalli, had allegedly hit a four-wheeler. The car driver Muttappa got out of the car and started questioning Sahil. When the biker tried to get away on his scooter, the old man lunged and managed to grab the rod of the backrest of the two-wheeler.

Sahil did not stop and continued to drag Muttappa to a few hundred meters until a car driver followed him and made him stop. The old man sustained minor bruises on his body and has been shifted to a local hospital.

“The victim, a native of Vijayapur district, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Govindaraj Nagar police have apprehended the two-wheeler driver,” an official said.

Attn: Viewer Discretion is Advised

Horrible incident caught in camera in #Bengaluru A shocking video of a man being dragged on the road in a scooter in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/0CGGE1uFBn — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_Chopra) January 17, 2023

“The reason is accidental touch between the two wheeler and the Bolero,” DCP Laxman Nirbargi said.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt Moves Supreme Court Against State High Court Stay on GO No 1