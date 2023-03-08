Caught on Cam: Multi-storeyed Building Comes Crashing Down in Delhi’s Bhajanpura

New Delhi: A three-storeyed building came crashing down in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Wednesday afternoon. Since the building was abandoned, therefore no casualty or injury has been reported in the incident.

The police are ascertaining the reason for building collapse. After receiving the information, the firefighting team arrived at the spot.

“SHO Jafrabad and SHO Bhajanpura rushed to the spot. The area was cordoned off. BSES and fire brigade also reached the spot and started rescue operation,” DCP northeast Joy Tirkey said.

According to officials, the dilapidated building was vacated 12 days ago as it was declared ‘dangerous’.

#Delhi Building #collapsed in Vijay Park area in #Bhajanpura, Delhi. There is no information about any casualty. pic.twitter.com/5e95hfdmwH — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) March 8, 2023

(With ANI inputs)