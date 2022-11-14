Caught On Cam: Ghaziabad Youth Brutally Hangs Dog to Death

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, two men were caught on camera strangling a dog to death. The video of brutal killing of a pet animal is being widely shared on social media.

In the video clip (we are not sharing the video here as it is graphic in nature), the animal’s owner can be seen subjecting his pet dog to cruelty as it was sick, police said.

The incident took place nearly six months ago in the Elaichipur area in Ghaziabad's Loni. The police filed a case against the owner of the pet dog after the purported video clip went viral. Some reports suggest that the villagers were troubled by that dog and hence the youth made a plan to put the animal to rest.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, the Chairman of Delhi Commission for Women has condemned the brutality against the animal.

“I am very upset after watching the video. Brutality against animals is increasing each day. Humans are losing humanity. There is a need to make strict laws to protect animals. Strict action should be taken against these monsters.” She said in a tweet.

