Catholic Cemetery in Mumbai Vandalised, NCP Leader Demands Action

Mumbai: A cemetery in the premises of St Michael’s Church in Mahim area of Mumbai was vandalised on Saturday. The local Christian community is aghast after they found several tombstones and crosses erected above the graves in the cemetery were found broken and destroyed.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto has condemned the vandalism incident and requested the Maharashtra government to look into this issue.

“This act seems like a deliberate attempt to pressurize and disturb the peace loving Catholic community in Mumbai,” Crasto wrote in a series of tweets.

The NCP leader claimed the miscreants have not only desecrated the graves but also ‘hurt the sentiments of the Catholic community’ by damaging the crosses installed over the graves.

“The perpetrators of this crime must be arrested immediately and severe action must be taken,” Crasto demanded.

Video from St. Michael's Church, Mahim, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/OHfhYNRPW6 — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) January 7, 2023

Also Read: Six Chain Snatching Incidents in Hyderabad, Probe Begins