Cash-strapped Indian Man in UAE Wins Lottery

An Indian expatriate resident in Qatar won the big prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,03,07,030) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

Anas Melethalakkal, the lucky draw winner, received a huge reward when his ticket number 11341 was drawn in the lucky draw.

Anas Melethalakkal was in financial trouble before winning the lottery, and he is now overjoyed after winning the draw. He is planning to return to his hometown and start his own business with that money. “I am very happy. In the past, I have been purchasing tickets with my friends for the last five months, but this time, I bought this winning ticket by myself,” Anas told the Big Ticket draw host Bouchra on a call.

On March 3, Big Ticket will give away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,42,81,389) as the biggest prize, Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,56,101) as the second prize, and five additional prizes. Anas still has a chance to win a million dollars since his lucky ticket will be drawn on March 3.