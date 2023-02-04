Bihar: Case Filed Against Ramdev Over His Offensive Remarks Against Muslims and Christians

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is in a soup after he allegedly made offensive remarks against the followers of Abrahamic religions - Islam and Christianity. A purported video clip of Ramdev’s remarks has since gone viral on social media.

During a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Friday, Ramdev had accused the Muslims of committing terrorist acts and abducting Hindu women. He also claimed that both Islam and Christianity religions have a common agenda - to convert people to their respective religions.

“I am not criticising anyone but…some people are obsessed with converting the entire world to Islam and…Christianity,” Ramdev can be heard in the viral video clip.

As the video clip is making rounds on social media, Tamanna Hashmi, an activist from Bihar on Saturday filed a complaint against Ramdev for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Muslims with his disparaging remarks. He also demanded that an FIR should be filed against him.

“Ramdev's statement against Muslims and Islam is objectionable and it has hurt their sentiments,” Hashmi told reporters in Muzaffarpur.

