PATNA: The shocking suicide of Bollywood hero Sushant Singh Rajput has stirred the emotions of fans so much that some of the Bollywood celebrities, who they think are responsible for his death, are turning instant villains for them. A case has been registered in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court against six prominent Bollywood celebrities with regard to the death of Sushant.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a senior lawyer in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court, filed a petition against the Bollywood celebrities and the date of hearing has been scheduled for July 3.

The filmmakers named in the petition include Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sajid Nadiadwala, actor Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor.

The case was filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109, 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Interestingly, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, along with few others, is listed as a witness in the case.

“I was hurt to know that Sushant Singh Rajput, a young Bollywood actor, was removed from seven films and a few of his movies were not even allowed to release. It appears that a situation was created by the accused which prompted the young actor to take such drastic step”, lawyer Sudhir

Kumar Ojha said in his complaint case filed in the Muzaffarpur court on Wednesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput who hailed from Patna was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on Sunday. The post-mortem examination report established asphyxiation due to hanging as the reason for his death.

While his father hasn't responded to the 'nepotism in Bollywood' speculation, some of his close relatives in Bihar suspect foul play in the incident and have urged the government to launch a high-level probe to find out the truth behind his death.

Earlier, few political leaders in Bihar including Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav demanded a CBI probe into the death of the Bollywood actor.



“A talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput cannot commit suicide. He is a victim of nepotism. I met his family members and they too want a probe in the case.” JAP president Pappu Yadav said.

Sushant’s fans in Bihar have also started a campaign against nepotism in the film industry. In Patna on Tuesday, some fans burned effigies of a few Bollywood celebrities and urged the people to “boycott their films”.