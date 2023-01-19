Car-Truck Head-on Collision Claims 9 Lives, Including A Child

Nine people including a child have been killed after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in the Repoli area of Maharashtra's Raigad district. Another child has been left injured in the accident.

The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the Raigad Police informed.

The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad, located more than 130 km from Mumbai. The victims, all relatives, were going in the van to Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said. The truck was going towards Mumbai, he said.

