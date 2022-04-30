Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the 39th conference of Chief Justices and CMs event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the inaugural session of the joint conference of the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts, urged the chief ministers to put an end to the laws that have become obsolete

Assering the Centre’s commitment and efforts for improving the judicial infrastructure in the country, PM Modi said, “A serious topic is also the intricacies of law for the common man. In 2015, we identified about 1,800 such laws which had become irrelevant. Out of these, among the laws of the center, we abolished 1,450 such laws. But only 75 laws have been abolished by the states.”

Adding that today there are about 3.5 lakh prisoners in the country who are under-trial and are in jail, the prime minister said, “I will appeal to all chief ministers, chief justices of high courts to give priority to these matters on the basis of humanitarian sensibility and law.”

According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), "The Joint Conference is an occasion for the executive and the judiciary to come together to create frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to discuss steps required to overcome the challenges facing the justice system."

A day earlier, the conference of Chief Justices of the High Courts was chaired by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. The Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also graced the event. The Chief Justices conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a gap of six years.