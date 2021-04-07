Cancel Board Exams, We Will Vote For You Next Year Memes Flood Internet

As the covid cases are increasing in the country, students are demanding the Central Government to cancel or postpone the board examinations of class 10 and class 12. Taking to Twitter, students are protesting while using the hashtag, #cancelboardexans2021. Some students are suggesting to replace upcoming board exams with online assignments and some are asking for the exams to be held, online.

Keeping all this aside, some students are reminding the government that they will be turning,18 next year and will be eligible to vote. So, the government make their decision carefully. Students are now questioning that, if the classes can be conducted online, then why not the exams.

Check out the tweets here:

We do have power in our hands just think about it pic.twitter.com/1OOBQalSlc — IndiaTV#CancelBoardExams (@dalpatr84844456) April 7, 2021

Cancel offline exam make it online

It's not fine to make exam offline

As we were attaching online classes since for the time of lockdown 2020 . So how govt. is making it offline 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/J02vUKOB4u — Liku Mohapatra (@liku_mohapatra) April 7, 2021

@narendramodi there were a handful of cases there was lockdown but when the cases are at edge of gaining a peak of 1lakh there are offline exams What about their health ? #cancelboardexams2021

The government is attending meetings online why cant students have online exams ? https://t.co/tnWT9Okdp8 — Divanshu (@Divansh80832718) April 7, 2021

While CBSE class 10 and Class 12 practical exams have started from March 11. The board has allowed the schools to conduct the exams till June 11 while taking all the safety precautions. Those students who are unable to appear for the practical exams due to being affected by COVID-19 will be allowed to re-appear for the exams later but before June 11.